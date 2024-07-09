2,128 Shares in FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV) Bought by Capstone Investment Advisors LLC

Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV – Free Report) (TSE:FSV) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $353,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FirstService during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in FirstService during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Accent Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FirstService in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd boosted its position in shares of FirstService by 25.9% during the first quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Security National Bank bought a new stake in FirstService during the fourth quarter worth $90,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

Get FirstService alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of FirstService in a report on Thursday, April 11th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of FirstService from $193.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FirstService has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.60.

FirstService Price Performance

FirstService stock opened at $154.06 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $149.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $158.02. FirstService Co. has a 12 month low of $134.77 and a 12 month high of $171.94. The company has a market cap of $6.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.27 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV – Get Free Report) (TSE:FSV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.01). FirstService had a net margin of 2.02% and a return on equity of 16.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that FirstService Co. will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

FirstService Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. FirstService’s payout ratio is 49.51%.

About FirstService

(Free Report)

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property management and other essential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments: FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment offers services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV – Free Report) (TSE:FSV).

Receive News & Ratings for FirstService Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstService and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.