2,159 Shares in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) Bought by Fidelis Capital Partners LLC

Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,159 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $170,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in shares of Masco by 62.4% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 354 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Masco by 70.1% during the 1st quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 432 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Masco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Union Savings Bank boosted its stake in Masco by 91.7% in the 4th quarter. Union Savings Bank now owns 575 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Masco during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.91% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on MAS shares. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Masco from $74.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Loop Capital cut their target price on Masco from $79.00 to $76.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Masco from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Masco from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.15.

NYSE MAS opened at $65.79 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s fifty day moving average is $68.43 and its 200-day moving average is $70.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.76, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Masco Co. has a one year low of $47.66 and a one year high of $78.94.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The construction company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. Masco had a return on equity of 865.37% and a net margin of 11.60%. The company’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Masco Co. will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th were issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 23rd. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is 28.43%.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

