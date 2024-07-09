22,743 Shares in Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI) Acquired by FORA Capital LLC

FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 22,743 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,803,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Robert Half in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Robert Half by 55.0% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 420 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Robert Half by 440.0% during the third quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 540 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Robert Half during the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Robert Half in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Robert Half from $84.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Truist Financial raised shares of Robert Half from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Robert Half from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Robert Half from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.71.

NYSE RHI traded down $2.51 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $61.78. 519,201 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,493,301. Robert Half Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.07 and a 1-year high of $88.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $66.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.68. The company has a market cap of $6.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.25, a P/E/G ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 1.25.

Robert Half (NYSE:RHI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01. Robert Half had a return on equity of 22.36% and a net margin of 5.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Robert Half Inc. will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th were paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. Robert Half’s dividend payout ratio is 63.47%.

In related news, Director Dirk A. Kempthorne sold 2,221 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.66, for a total transaction of $154,714.86. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $746,267.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Robert Half Inc provides talent solutions and business consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through Contract Talent Solutions, Permanent Placement Talent Solutions, and Protiviti segments. The Contract Talent Solutions segment provides contract engagement professionals in the fields of finance and accounting, technology, marketing and creative, legal and administrative, and customer support.

