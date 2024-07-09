24,040 Shares in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) Acquired by FORA Capital LLC

FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 24,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,816,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HSIC. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in Henry Schein by 11.0% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 12,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $972,000 after buying an additional 1,279 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Henry Schein by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $744,000 after buying an additional 798 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Henry Schein during the 1st quarter worth $234,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Henry Schein in the first quarter valued at $113,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in Henry Schein by 135.7% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 194,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,686,000 after acquiring an additional 111,951 shares in the last quarter. 96.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Henry Schein alerts:

Henry Schein Price Performance

Shares of HSIC traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $64.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 192,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,070,753. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.01 and a 1-year high of $82.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.49.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Henry Schein ( NASDAQ:HSIC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.09. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 3.12%. The company had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. Henry Schein’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Henry Schein from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $92.00 price target on shares of Henry Schein in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on shares of Henry Schein in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Henry Schein from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Henry Schein presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.73.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on HSIC

Henry Schein Company Profile

(Free Report)

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners, laboratories, physician practices, and ambulatory surgery centers, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Henry Schein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henry Schein and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.