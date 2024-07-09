2,414 Shares in Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) Acquired by First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. acquired a new stake in Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Tenet Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Tenet Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at $67,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 108.6% during the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 897 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, USA Financial Formulas acquired a new position in Tenet Healthcare in the third quarter valued at $92,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

Tenet Healthcare Stock Performance

Shares of THC opened at $129.27 on Tuesday. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a 52-week low of $51.04 and a 52-week high of $142.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The firm has a market cap of $12.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.02, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 2.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $131.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.23.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Tenet Healthcare ( NYSE:THC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $1.77. Tenet Healthcare had a net margin of 12.53% and a return on equity of 26.76%. The company had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.15 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 8.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on THC. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $113.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Wolfe Research raised shares of Tenet Healthcare from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $122.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective (up from $120.00) on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Tenet Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.18.

Insider Transactions at Tenet Healthcare

In related news, EVP Thomas W. Arnst sold 8,148 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.10, for a total transaction of $945,982.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Richard W. Fisher sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.20, for a total transaction of $308,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,171,646.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Thomas W. Arnst sold 8,148 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.10, for a total value of $945,982.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 24,691 shares of company stock worth $3,117,909. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Tenet Healthcare

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company in the United States. The company operates through two segments: Hospital Operations and Services, and Ambulatory Care. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

