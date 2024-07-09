25,616 Shares in Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ:VRNA) Bought by Capstone Investment Advisors LLC

Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ:VRNA – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 25,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $412,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VRNA. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Verona Pharma in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Verona Pharma by 950.2% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 4,067 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Verona Pharma during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Matisse Capital purchased a new position in shares of Verona Pharma in the first quarter worth $312,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Verona Pharma by 35.8% during the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 20,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 5,322 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Verona Pharma alerts:

Verona Pharma Trading Up 5.6 %

Shares of VRNA opened at $17.01 on Tuesday. Verona Pharma plc has a 52 week low of $11.39 and a 52 week high of $23.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 18.40 and a current ratio of 18.40.

Insider Buying and Selling

Verona Pharma ( NASDAQ:VRNA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.08). As a group, equities analysts predict that Verona Pharma plc will post -1.58 EPS for the current year.

In other Verona Pharma news, insider Kathleen A. Rickard sold 36,248 shares of Verona Pharma stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.96, for a total value of $71,046.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,621,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,138,241.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on VRNA. Truist Financial upped their target price on Verona Pharma from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Verona Pharma from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Verona Pharma in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Verona Pharma from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.60.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on VRNA

Verona Pharma Profile

(Free Report)

Verona Pharma plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of respiratory diseases with unmet medical needs. The company's product candidate is ensifentrine, an inhaled and dual inhibitor of the phosphodiesterase (PDE) 3 and PDE4 enzymes that acts as both a bronchodilator and an anti-inflammatory agent in a single compound, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, asthma, and cystic fibrosis.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ:VRNA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Verona Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verona Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.