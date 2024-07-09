32,420 Shares in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) Bought by FORA Capital LLC

FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 32,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,855,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Liberty Broadband by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 47.8% during the 1st quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338 shares during the last quarter. LB Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,862,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 317.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 139,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,987,000 after purchasing an additional 106,162 shares during the last quarter. 80.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Liberty Broadband Trading Up 0.3 %

LBRDK stock traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $52.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 178,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,260,159. The company has a market cap of $7.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 1.01. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 12 month low of $46.46 and a 12 month high of $95.68. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $52.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Liberty Broadband Profile

Liberty Broadband ( NASDAQ:LBRDK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.38 by ($0.69). Liberty Broadband had a net margin of 87.75% and a return on equity of 9.55%. The company had revenue of $245.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $244.41 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 9.13 EPS for the current year.

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. The company's GCI Holdings segment provides data, wireless, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, educational, and medical institutions in Alaska under the GCI brand.

