3,268 Shares in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) Acquired by Choreo LLC

Choreo LLC bought a new position in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 3,268 shares of the technology retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBY. Bfsg LLC purchased a new stake in Best Buy during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC grew its stake in Best Buy by 69.5% during the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 322 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Best Buy during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Naples Money Management LLC purchased a new stake in Best Buy during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Access Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Best Buy during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. 80.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BBY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 price target on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Loop Capital upped their price target on Best Buy from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Best Buy in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Best Buy in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Best Buy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $89.00 to $101.00 in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Best Buy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.87.

Insider Activity at Best Buy

In related news, CEO Corie S. Barry sold 366 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.76, for a total value of $27,728.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 431,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,670,060.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Best Buy news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.85, for a total value of $85,850,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 15,890,103 shares in the company, valued at $1,364,165,342.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Corie S. Barry sold 366 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.76, for a total transaction of $27,728.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 431,231 shares in the company, valued at $32,670,060.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,000,629 shares of company stock valued at $166,107,653 over the last 90 days. 0.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Best Buy Stock Up 3.7 %

Shares of BBY opened at $85.49 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.44 billion, a PE ratio of 14.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.48. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.30 and a 1 year high of $93.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.01.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The technology retailer reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $8.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.96 billion. Best Buy had a net margin of 2.90% and a return on equity of 47.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Best Buy Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 20th will be issued a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 20th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.40%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.85%.

About Best Buy

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States, Canada, and international. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products, as well as home theaters, which includes home theater accessories, soundbars, and televisions.

Further Reading

