330 Shares in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC) Bought by BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas bought a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in GE HealthCare Technologies by 14.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,531,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,029,917,000 after acquiring an additional 5,693,244 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $229,052,000. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 51,344,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,969,975,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401,566 shares in the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd acquired a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies during the first quarter worth $96,135,000. Finally, Stonegate Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies by 3,555.0% during the fourth quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 654,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,598,000 after buying an additional 636,487 shares in the last quarter. 82.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get GE HealthCare Technologies alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

GEHC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $87.00 price target for the company. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Evercore ISI upped their price target on GE HealthCare Technologies from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $94.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Argus raised their price target on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.09.

Insider Transactions at GE HealthCare Technologies

In other GE HealthCare Technologies news, insider Frank R. Jimenez acquired 1,315 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $76.52 per share, for a total transaction of $100,623.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 75,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,799,909.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other GE HealthCare Technologies news, insider Frank R. Jimenez bought 1,315 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $76.52 per share, for a total transaction of $100,623.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 75,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,799,909.92. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jan Makela sold 20,227 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.57, for a total value of $1,649,916.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 63,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,167,296.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 90,482 shares of company stock worth $7,369,137 in the last quarter. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

GE HealthCare Technologies Stock Down 0.9 %

NASDAQ GEHC opened at $76.35 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.83. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $62.35 and a one year high of $94.50. The firm has a market cap of $34.85 billion, a PE ratio of 22.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.20.

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.90. The firm had revenue of $4.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.80 billion. GE HealthCare Technologies had a return on equity of 25.32% and a net margin of 8.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GE HealthCare Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 19th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 19th. GE HealthCare Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.51%.

GE HealthCare Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Ultrasound, Patient Care Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GEHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for GE HealthCare Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GE HealthCare Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.