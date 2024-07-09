343 Shares in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) Acquired by Haverford Trust Co

Haverford Trust Co bought a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 343 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Martin Marietta Materials during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Martin Marietta Materials in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.04% of the company’s stock.
Martin Marietta Materials Stock Performance
NYSE:MLM traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $529.40. The stock had a trading volume of 83,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 421,411. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $389.90 and a twelve month high of $626.67. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $566.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $558.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.70, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 3.16.
Martin Marietta Materials Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.77%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MLM. StockNews.com lowered Martin Marietta Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $610.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Citigroup raised their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $635.00 to $708.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $642.00 to $737.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $650.00 to $630.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Martin Marietta Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $610.25.
Martin Marietta Materials Profile
Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.
