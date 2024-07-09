38,486 Shares in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Bought by Adapt Wealth Advisors LLC

Adapt Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 38,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,233,000. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 14.4% of Adapt Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,734,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,112,762,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118,746 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 20,109,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,763,000 after purchasing an additional 146,157 shares during the period. First Command Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,925,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,264,117,000 after purchasing an additional 50,070 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 42,439.0% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 8,628,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,121,085,000 after purchasing an additional 8,607,912 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,446,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,556,487,000 after purchasing an additional 228,840 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $0.48 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $558.89. 606,626 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,302,386. The firm has a market cap of $482.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $411.02 and a 52-week high of $559.87. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $535.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $513.41.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

