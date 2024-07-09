398 Shares in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Acquired by Thompson Davis & CO. Inc.

Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.
Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 92,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,289,000 after acquiring an additional 12,771 shares during the period. Arvest Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $21,775,000. Stewardship Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Stewardship Advisors LLC now owns 84,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,154,000 after purchasing an additional 20,951 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 229,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,452,000 after purchasing an additional 2,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Family Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Family Asset Management LLC now owns 3,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter.
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance
Shares of IVV opened at $559.45 on Tuesday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $411.02 and a 52-week high of $559.68. The business’s fifty day moving average is $535.44 and its 200-day moving average is $513.41. The firm has a market cap of $482.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99.
About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
