4,025 Shares in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS) Purchased by First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 4,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DFAS. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp increased its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 33.0% during the 4th quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 2,371,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,409,000 after purchasing an additional 587,889 shares during the period. Trinity Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Trinity Financial Advisors LLC now owns 83,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,960,000 after buying an additional 13,840 shares in the last quarter. Trademark Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $702,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 32,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,919,000 after buying an additional 2,719 shares in the last quarter.
Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Trading Up 0.5 %
Shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF stock opened at $59.59 on Tuesday. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $48.66 and a 52 week high of $62.65. The stock has a market cap of $7.75 billion, a PE ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $60.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.71.
Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Profile
The Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in small-cap US companies, selected using multiple factors and weighted by market capitalization. DFAS was launched on Dec 15, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.
