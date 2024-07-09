44,628 Shares in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) Purchased by FORA Capital LLC

FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 44,628 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,900,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in OXY. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. grew its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 75.2% in the 1st quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 389 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. TLW Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Grove Bank & Trust grew its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 86.0% in the 4th quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 519 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. 88.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Occidental Petroleum Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE OXY remained flat at $60.95 during midday trading on Tuesday. 1,870,796 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,926,050. The company’s 50-day moving average is $62.28 and its 200-day moving average is $61.88. The company has a market cap of $54.04 billion, a PE ratio of 16.69 and a beta of 1.61. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a fifty-two week low of $55.12 and a fifty-two week high of $71.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Occidental Petroleum Dividend Announcement

Occidental Petroleum ( NYSE:OXY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.70 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 15.62% and a return on equity of 17.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.04%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Occidental Petroleum news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 1,060,653 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $59.59 per share, with a total value of $63,204,312.27. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 254,947,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,192,295,484.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders acquired a total of 4,656,747 shares of company stock valued at $278,664,028 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

OXY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $84.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. HSBC began coverage on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Monday, April 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $69.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.56.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and North Africa. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The company's Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

