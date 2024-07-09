466 Shares in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL) Acquired by First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kinsale Capital Group during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Kinsale Capital Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on KNSL shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $425.00 price objective (down previously from $555.00) on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a research note on Monday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $544.00 to $453.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Kinsale Capital Group in a research report on Monday, May 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $403.00 target price on the stock. Compass Point reduced their price target on Kinsale Capital Group from $490.00 to $390.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Kinsale Capital Group from $600.00 to $440.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Kinsale Capital Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $434.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kinsale Capital Group

In related news, COO Brian D. Haney sold 3,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.74, for a total value of $1,389,321.72. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 95,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,247,879. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Kinsale Capital Group Price Performance

Shares of KNSL opened at $379.62 on Tuesday. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $325.01 and a 52 week high of $548.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $8.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.22 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $384.58 and a 200-day moving average of $422.07.

Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE:KNSL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.33 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $372.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $366.45 million. Kinsale Capital Group had a net margin of 26.33% and a return on equity of 31.21%. The firm’s revenue was up 41.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.44 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 14.94 EPS for the current year.

Kinsale Capital Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.16%. Kinsale Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.99%.

Kinsale Capital Group Profile

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company's commercial lines offerings include commercial property, small business casualty and property, excess and general casualty, construction, allied health, life sciences, entertainment, energy, environmental, excess professional, health care, public entity, commercial auto, inland marine, aviation, ocean marine, product recall, and railroad, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

