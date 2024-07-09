5,687 Shares in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) Purchased by Fidelis Capital Partners LLC

Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,687 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $186,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 12.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,096,675 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $459,975,000 after purchasing an additional 1,516,975 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,922,608 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $225,954,000 after acquiring an additional 777,456 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,150,371 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $168,119,000 after acquiring an additional 141,828 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 24.6% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,635,459 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $132,852,000 after acquiring an additional 916,574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Management Inc. WI lifted its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 3,797,972 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $123,966,000 after acquiring an additional 153,857 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

IPG has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.00.

Shares of NYSE:IPG opened at $28.37 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $30.43 and a 200-day moving average of $31.55. The company has a market capitalization of $10.71 billion, a PE ratio of 10.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.20 and a 52-week high of $40.90.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 29.70% and a net margin of 9.97%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 4th were issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.65%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s payout ratio is 46.98%.

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Media, Data & Engagement Solutions, Integrated Advertising & Creativity Led Solutions, and Specialized Communications & Experiential Solutions. The Media, Data & Engagement Solutions segment provides media and communications services, digital services and products, advertising and marketing technology, e-commerce services, data management and analytics, strategic consulting, and digital brand experience under the IPG Mediabrands, UM, Initiative, Kinesso, Acxiom, Huge, MRM, and R/GA brand names.

