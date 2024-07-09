6,061 Shares in Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) Bought by Capstone Investment Advisors LLC

Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 6,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $472,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in COOP. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. purchased a new position in Mr. Cooper Group during the 4th quarter valued at $1,354,000. Cercano Management LLC purchased a new position in Mr. Cooper Group during the 4th quarter valued at $23,527,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Mr. Cooper Group by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,234,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,467,000 after purchasing an additional 77,838 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Mr. Cooper Group by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,593,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,787,000 after purchasing an additional 182,014 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Mr. Cooper Group by 106.7% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 20,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after purchasing an additional 10,437 shares during the period. 89.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mr. Cooper Group alerts:

Mr. Cooper Group Price Performance

Shares of Mr. Cooper Group stock opened at $78.57 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.23 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $81.78 and its 200 day moving average is $74.90. Mr. Cooper Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.27 and a 1 year high of $85.17.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Mr. Cooper Group ( NASDAQ:COOP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $564.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $498.15 million. Mr. Cooper Group had a net margin of 31.75% and a return on equity of 13.31%. On average, equities analysts expect that Mr. Cooper Group Inc. will post 9.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on COOP shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $92.00 price objective (up from $86.00) on shares of Mr. Cooper Group in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.13.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Mr. Cooper Group

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.79, for a total value of $1,969,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 309,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,395,826.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Mr. Cooper Group news, CEO Michael R. Rawls sold 27,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.18, for a total transaction of $2,218,860.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 57,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,735,458.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.79, for a total transaction of $1,969,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 309,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,395,826.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 102,000 shares of company stock worth $8,247,360 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.33% of the company’s stock.

Mr. Cooper Group Profile

(Free Report)

Mr. Cooper Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a non-bank servicer of residential mortgage loans in the United States. The company operates through Servicing and Originations segments. The Servicing segment performs activities on behalf of investors or owners of the underlying mortgages and mortgage servicing rights, including collecting and disbursing borrower payments, investor reporting, customer service, modifying loans, performing collections, foreclosures, and the sale of real estate owned.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COOP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mr. Cooper Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mr. Cooper Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.