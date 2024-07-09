634 Shares in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:SMDV) Bought by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:SMDV – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SMDV. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the period. Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $864,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,783,000 after purchasing an additional 3,105 shares during the period. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $299,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,874,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,852,000 after acquiring an additional 46,504 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS SMDV opened at $61.24 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $747.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.39 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50-day moving average of $62.64 and a 200-day moving average of $62.48. ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.23 and a fifty-two week high of $58.30.

The ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (SMDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap stocks with a 10-year record of increasing dividends. Stocks are equally weighted. SMDV was launched on Feb 5, 2015 and is managed by ProShares.

