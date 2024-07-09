64,385 Shares in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) Purchased by FORA Capital LLC

FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 64,385 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $3,239,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Rexford Industrial Realty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Quarry LP grew its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 195.8% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty during the fourth quarter valued at about $96,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 5,510.9% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,086 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 3,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Trust Company N.A bought a new position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty during the fourth quarter valued at about $189,000. Institutional investors own 99.52% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on REXR shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $57.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $55.00 to $51.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.44.

Rexford Industrial Realty Price Performance

Shares of REXR stock traded down $0.51 on Tuesday, reaching $45.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 202,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,730,237. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.13. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.56 and a 1 year high of $58.02. The company has a current ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $9.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.92.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $214.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.39 million. Rexford Industrial Realty had a return on equity of 3.04% and a net margin of 28.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rexford Industrial Realty Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.417 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%. Rexford Industrial Realty’s payout ratio is currently 153.21%.

Rexford Industrial Realty Profile

Rexford Industrial creates value by investing in, operating and redeveloping industrial properties throughout infill Southern California, the world's fourth largest industrial market and consistently the highest-demand with lowest-supply major market in the nation. The Company's highly differentiated strategy enables internal and external growth opportunities through its proprietary value creation and asset management capabilities.

