8,433 Shares in International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW) Bought by Capstone Investment Advisors LLC

Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 8,433 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $449,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of International Seaways by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,700,058 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $168,279,000 after purchasing an additional 119,000 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in International Seaways by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,198,419 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $145,464,000 after buying an additional 122,642 shares during the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of International Seaways by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 1,613,803 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $73,396,000 after acquiring an additional 318,962 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of International Seaways by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 810,675 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $36,869,000 after acquiring an additional 139,569 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of International Seaways by 38.1% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 423,943 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $19,077,000 after acquiring an additional 116,923 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at International Seaways

In related news, CAO James D. Small III sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.20, for a total transaction of $414,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 55,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,043,617.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO James D. Small III sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.20, for a total transaction of $414,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 55,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,043,617.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Adewale Oshodi sold 6,212 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.06, for a total value of $385,516.72. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $392,591.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 70,879 shares of company stock valued at $4,342,023 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

International Seaways Stock Performance

INSW opened at $57.22 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $60.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.72. The company has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.35 and a beta of -0.06. International Seaways, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.51 and a 1-year high of $65.94.

International Seaways (NYSE:INSW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The transportation company reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $274.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $249.12 million. International Seaways had a return on equity of 29.74% and a net margin of 49.88%. The company’s revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.30 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that International Seaways, Inc. will post 10.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Seaways Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th were given a dividend of $1.75 per share. This is a positive change from International Seaways’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 12th. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.23%. International Seaways’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.49%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

INSW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of International Seaways from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on International Seaways from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised International Seaways from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.75.

International Seaways Company Profile

International Seaways, Inc owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels for the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the international flag trade. It operates in two segments: Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. As of December 31, 2023, the company owned a fleet of 73 vessels. It serves independent and state-owned oil companies, oil traders, refinery operators, and international government entities.

