9,148 Shares in Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV) Bought by Capstone Investment Advisors LLC

Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 9,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $432,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations during the 4th quarter worth about $23,383,000. Boulder Hill Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,933,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,037,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,042,000 after acquiring an additional 195,485 shares during the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in the third quarter worth approximately $1,021,000. Finally, Breach Inlet Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations during the fourth quarter worth approximately $13,700,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.23% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on HGV shares. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Hilton Grand Vacations from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in a research note on Monday, April 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hilton Grand Vacations currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.71.

Hilton Grand Vacations Stock Performance

Hilton Grand Vacations stock opened at $39.04 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.80. The stock has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 4.44 and a quick ratio of 3.11. Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.13 and a 1-year high of $49.02.

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Hilton Grand Vacations had a return on equity of 19.41% and a net margin of 5.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

Hilton Grand Vacations Profile

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, a timeshare company, develops, markets, sells, manages, and operates the resorts, plans and ancillary reservation services under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. It operates through Real Estate Sales and Financing, and Resort Operations and Club Management segments. Real Estate Sales and Financing segment market and sells the VOIs, and source VOIs through fee-for-service agreements with third-party developers; and provides consumer financing and services loans.

