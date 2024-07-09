A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) Shares Acquired by BNP Paribas Financial Markets

BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Free Report) by 59.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 174,532 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,297 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $15,614,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AOS. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,991,142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $164,150,000 after buying an additional 76,037 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in A. O. Smith during the fourth quarter worth $108,176,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in A. O. Smith by 33.8% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,257,799 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $103,693,000 after purchasing an additional 317,389 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in A. O. Smith by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,212,966 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $99,996,000 after purchasing an additional 15,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its position in A. O. Smith by 71.2% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,173,179 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $96,716,000 after purchasing an additional 487,742 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

A. O. Smith stock opened at $81.08 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.01, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $83.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.39. A. O. Smith Co. has a 52 week low of $64.14 and a 52 week high of $89.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

A. O. Smith ( NYSE:AOS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $978.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $995.91 million. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 30.94% and a net margin of 14.94%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that A. O. Smith Co. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.16%.

A number of research firms have commented on AOS. Citigroup boosted their target price on A. O. Smith from $82.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on A. O. Smith from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on A. O. Smith from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on A. O. Smith from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, A. O. Smith currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.43.

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, heat pumps, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, and point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

