A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) Price Target Increased to $75.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Free Report) had its price objective raised by UBS Group from $73.00 to $75.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. UBS Group currently has a sell rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of A. O. Smith from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of A. O. Smith from $91.00 to $90.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Oppenheimer reissued a market perform rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of A. O. Smith from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of A. O. Smith from $82.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $88.43.

A. O. Smith Stock Performance

Shares of AOS opened at $81.08 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $11.89 billion, a PE ratio of 21.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.15. A. O. Smith has a 52-week low of $64.14 and a 52-week high of $89.96.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $978.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $995.91 million. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 14.94% and a return on equity of 30.94%. The business’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that A. O. Smith will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A. O. Smith Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.16%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On A. O. Smith

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Algebris UK Ltd boosted its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 2.3% in the first quarter. Algebris UK Ltd now owns 6,109 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $506,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 3.3% in the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 4,618 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. boosted its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 1.5% in the first quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 10,156 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $909,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 33,231 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,740,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 7,726 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $637,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. 76.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About A. O. Smith

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, heat pumps, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, and point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

