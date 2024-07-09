AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) to Post FY2024 Earnings of $10.61 Per Share, Cantor Fitzgerald Forecasts

AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) – Research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of AbbVie in a note issued to investors on Monday, July 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst L. Chen now anticipates that the company will earn $10.61 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $11.13. Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Overweight” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for AbbVie’s current full-year earnings is $10.71 per share.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $12.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.93 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 11.02% and a return on equity of 179.47%. AbbVie’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.46 earnings per share.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on ABBV. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. HSBC raised shares of AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $195.00 to $187.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. Piper Sandler Companies reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of AbbVie in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AbbVie currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $181.07.

Shares of AbbVie stock opened at $166.51 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $164.68 and a 200 day moving average of $168.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.93, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $294.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.41, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.64. AbbVie has a fifty-two week low of $132.70 and a fifty-two week high of $182.89.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th will be issued a $1.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 15th. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 183.98%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABBV. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. IFS Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AbbVie during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Able Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Valued Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 111.1% in the 1st quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

