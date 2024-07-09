AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) Earns “Overweight” Rating from Cantor Fitzgerald

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by Cantor Fitzgerald in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $200.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 20.22% from the stock’s current price. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for AbbVie’s FY2024 earnings at $10.61 EPS.

ABBV has been the subject of a number of other reports. HSBC upgraded AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Guggenheim increased their price target on AbbVie from $188.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Piper Sandler Companies reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of AbbVie in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Barclays lowered their price target on AbbVie from $195.00 to $187.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of AbbVie in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.07.

Shares of ABBV traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $166.36. The company had a trading volume of 225,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,601,861. AbbVie has a 1-year low of $132.70 and a 1-year high of $182.89. The stock has a market cap of $293.77 billion, a PE ratio of 49.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $164.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $168.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.93.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.05. AbbVie had a return on equity of 179.47% and a net margin of 11.02%. The business had revenue of $12.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.93 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.46 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that AbbVie will post 10.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ABBV. Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc increased its stake in AbbVie by 1.9% in the second quarter. Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc now owns 12,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,090,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 44.7% in the 2nd quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. now owns 2,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 126.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 61,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,196,000 after buying an additional 34,287 shares during the last quarter. Great Waters Wealth Management acquired a new stake in AbbVie during the 2nd quarter worth $217,000. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC lifted its position in AbbVie by 2.0% in the second quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 5,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $894,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 70.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

