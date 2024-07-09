Acacia Research (NASDAQ:ACTG) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $4.67

Acacia Research Co. (NASDAQ:ACTG – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.67 and traded as high as $5.28. Acacia Research shares last traded at $5.24, with a volume of 180,425 shares.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Acacia Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Acacia Research from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th.

The firm has a market cap of $524.12 million, a PE ratio of 14.56 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 21.40, a quick ratio of 21.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.67.

Acacia Research (NASDAQ:ACTG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The business services provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $24.32 million for the quarter. Acacia Research had a net margin of 40.89% and a return on equity of 13.02%.

In other Acacia Research news, CEO Martin D. Jr. Mcnulty bought 14,534 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.25 per share, for a total transaction of $76,303.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 193,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,016,919.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Martin D. Jr. Mcnulty purchased 14,534 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.25 per share, for a total transaction of $76,303.50. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 193,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,016,919.75. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Jason W. Soncini purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.36 per share, for a total transaction of $26,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the general counsel now directly owns 226,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,214,902.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Corsair Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Acacia Research during the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Acacia Research by 41.9% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 23,244 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 6,866 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in Acacia Research in the 1st quarter worth about $136,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in Acacia Research by 146.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 28,165 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 16,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in Acacia Research in the 1st quarter worth about $153,000. 86.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Acacia Research Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, invests in intellectual property and related absolute return assets; and engages in the licensing and enforcement of patented technologies. The company operates through three segments, Intellectual Property Operations, Industrial Operations, and Energy Operations.

