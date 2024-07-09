Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO) Shares Sold by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO – Free Report) by 96.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,003 shares of the company’s stock after selling 358,712 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors were worth $811,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors during the 4th quarter worth about $47,768,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 36.6% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,089,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,878,000 after acquiring an additional 559,414 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors during the 4th quarter worth about $25,933,000. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 28.4% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,652,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,068,000 after acquiring an additional 365,855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 953.5% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 403,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,629,000 after acquiring an additional 365,168 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $55.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $55.00 target price (down from $80.00) on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $80.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. TD Cowen reduced their target price on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $82.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $75.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.87.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Stock Performance

Shares of ASO stock opened at $53.23 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.70. Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.83 and a 12-month high of $75.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 11th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a return on equity of 27.18% and a net margin of 8.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.19 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. will post 6.4 EPS for the current year.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 20th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 20th. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.73%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Jeffrey C. Tweedy sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $72,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $472,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.19% of the company’s stock.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Profile

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational retailer in the United States. The company outdoor division comprises camping products, such as coolers and drinkware, and camping accessories and equipment,; fishing products, including marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, and baits and equipment; and hunting products, which includes firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, gun safes, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment.

Further Reading

