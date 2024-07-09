Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $1.14

Shares of Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXDX – Get Free Report) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.14 and traded as high as $1.19. Accelerate Diagnostics shares last traded at $1.17, with a volume of 43,849 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AXDX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Accelerate Diagnostics in a report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Accelerate Diagnostics in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their price target on shares of Accelerate Diagnostics from $2.00 to $1.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 1st.

Get Accelerate Diagnostics alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Accelerate Diagnostics

Accelerate Diagnostics Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $25.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 0.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.45.

Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The medical research company reported ($0.88) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $2.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.00 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. will post -2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Accelerate Diagnostics stock. Griffin Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXDX – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,219,724 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,146 shares during the period. Griffin Asset Management Inc. owned about 8.38% of Accelerate Diagnostics worth $4,781,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.14% of the company’s stock.

Accelerate Diagnostics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc, an in vitro diagnostics company, provides solutions for the diagnosis of serious infections in the United States, Europe, and the Middle East. The company offers Accelerate Pheno system, an in vitro diagnostic platform for the identification and antibiotic susceptibility testing of pathogens associated with serious or health care-associated infections, including gram-positive and gram-negative organisms.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Accelerate Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accelerate Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.