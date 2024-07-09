ACNB (NASDAQ:ACNB) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of ACNB (NASDAQ:ACNB – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday morning.

Separately, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of ACNB from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st.

ACNB Price Performance

Shares of ACNB stock opened at $33.05 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $32.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.32. ACNB has a twelve month low of $30.24 and a twelve month high of $48.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $282.25 million, a P/E ratio of 9.55 and a beta of 0.62.

ACNB (NASDAQ:ACNB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.80. The business had revenue of $31.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.28 million. ACNB had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 24.98%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ACNB will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

ACNB Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. This is a positive change from ACNB’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.87%. ACNB’s payout ratio is 36.99%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in ACNB in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in ACNB by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,585 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in ACNB by 83.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 4,091 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,859 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC increased its holdings in ACNB by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 41,756 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,570,000 after purchasing an additional 3,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of ACNB by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 425,755 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,008,000 after purchasing an additional 5,724 shares in the last quarter. 32.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ACNB Company Profile

ACNB Corporation, a financial holding company, offers banking, insurance, and financial services to individual, business, and government customers in the United States. The company provides checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as time deposits and debit cards. It also offers commercial lending products, such as commercial mortgages, real estate development and construction loans, accounts receivable and inventory financing, and agricultural and governmental loans; consumer lending products, including home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile and recreational vehicle loans, manufactured housing loans, and personal lines of credit; and mortgage lending programs include personal residential mortgages, and residential construction and investment mortgage loans.

Further Reading

