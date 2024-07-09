ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. (NYSE:ACR) Major Shareholder Sells $54,767.40 in Stock

ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. (NYSE:ACR – Get Free Report) major shareholder Eagle Point Credit Management sold 2,220 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.67, for a total transaction of $54,767.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 652,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,097,643.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Eagle Point Credit Management also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 8th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 1,210 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.80, for a total transaction of $30,008.00.

On Thursday, June 27th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 18,464 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $461,600.00.

On Tuesday, June 25th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 7,005 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total transaction of $175,195.05.

NYSE:ACR opened at $13.22 on Tuesday. ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. has a one year low of $6.62 and a one year high of $14.35. The company has a market cap of $105.23 million, a PE ratio of 18.89 and a beta of 2.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.07 and a 200-day moving average of $11.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 90.61 and a quick ratio of 90.61.

ACRES Commercial Realty ( NYSE:ACR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.25). ACRES Commercial Realty had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 28.51%. The firm had revenue of $18.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of ACRES Commercial Realty from $14.00 to $15.50 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in ACRES Commercial Realty in the first quarter valued at about $172,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in ACRES Commercial Realty in the first quarter valued at about $580,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in ACRES Commercial Realty by 19.2% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 105,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after acquiring an additional 16,986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nokomis Capital L.L.C. purchased a new position in ACRES Commercial Realty in the first quarter valued at about $3,729,000. 40.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ACRES Commercial Realty Corp., a real estate investment trust (REIT), focuses on the origination, holding, and management of commercial real estate mortgage loans and equity investments in commercial real estate property in the United States. It invests in commercial real estate-related assets, including floating-rate first mortgage loans, first priority interests in first mortgage loans, subordinated interests in first mortgage loans, mezzanine financing, preferred equity investments, and commercial mortgage-backed securities.

