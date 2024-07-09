Adapt Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $1.14 Million in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Adapt Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,142,000. Eli Lilly and Company accounts for about 0.8% of Adapt Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 70,575,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,908,273,000 after buying an additional 659,838 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 26,949,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,709,466,000 after purchasing an additional 89,720 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the 4th quarter valued at $5,992,890,000. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,577,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,417,120,000 after purchasing an additional 325,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 61,268.8% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 7,342,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,802,530,000 after purchasing an additional 7,330,815 shares in the last quarter. 82.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eli Lilly and Company

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 8,848 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $915.31, for a total value of $8,098,662.88. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 97,299,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,059,454,309.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 8,848 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $915.31, for a total value of $8,098,662.88. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 97,299,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,059,454,309.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $819.47, for a total value of $614,602.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,130 shares in the company, valued at $5,842,821.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 911,111 shares of company stock worth $783,500,842 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $885.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,000.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $1,023.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $850.00 to $900.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $994.00 to $1,015.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and Company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $816.78.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:LLY traded up $7.71 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $925.71. 901,358 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,927,402. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.35. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52-week low of $434.34 and a 52-week high of $930.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $835.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $754.97. The company has a market capitalization of $879.80 billion, a PE ratio of 136.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.41.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.05. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 56.98% and a net margin of 17.08%. The business had revenue of $8.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.94 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.62 earnings per share. Eli Lilly and Company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 13.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.58%.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

Further Reading

