Adapt Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $338,000 Investment in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Adapt Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $338,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advantage Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Wyrmwood Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Naples Money Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. 65.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Procter & Gamble Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of PG traded down $1.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $165.32. 1,199,767 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,515,081. The company has a market cap of $390.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.41. The Procter & Gamble Company has a fifty-two week low of $141.45 and a fifty-two week high of $169.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $165.92 and its 200-day moving average is $159.71.

Insider Transactions at Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $20.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.43 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.00% and a return on equity of 33.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.37 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Balaji Purushothaman sold 28,369 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.49, for a total value of $4,581,309.81. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,858,265.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Balaji Purushothaman sold 28,369 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.49, for a total value of $4,581,309.81. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,858,265.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary A. Coombe sold 21,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.98, for a total transaction of $3,528,592.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 36,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,080,172.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 154,544 shares of company stock valued at $25,413,051. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $172.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Monday, June 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $187.00 price objective for the company. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.72.

About Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

