Adapt Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $634,000 Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Adapt Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,455 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $634,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,028 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,562,000 after purchasing an additional 1,528 shares in the last quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter valued at about $238,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 47.3% during the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,277 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,776,000 after buying an additional 4,903 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 408,369 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $47,469,000 after buying an additional 35,291 shares during the period. Finally, Haverford Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 135,391 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $15,738,000 after buying an additional 3,680 shares during the period. 61.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Exxon Mobil

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,426 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total transaction of $288,718.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,018,450.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays dropped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $147.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho raised their target price on Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Exxon Mobil from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, HSBC raised their target price on Exxon Mobil from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $134.41.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE XOM traded down $0.40 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $111.78. The stock had a trading volume of 3,609,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,000,244. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $95.77 and a one year high of $123.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market cap of $440.75 billion, a PE ratio of 13.75, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $114.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.25.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by ($0.13). Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 16.75%. The firm had revenue of $83.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.83 earnings per share. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were issued a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.57%.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

