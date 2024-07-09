Adicet Bio (NASDAQ:ACET) Receives Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Adicet Bio (NASDAQ:ACET – Free Report) in a report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $10.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Adicet Bio in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Adicet Bio in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Adicet Bio to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Adicet Bio has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $14.20.

ACET stock opened at $1.17 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.07. The company has a market capitalization of $96.14 million, a P/E ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 1.80. Adicet Bio has a fifty-two week low of $1.05 and a fifty-two week high of $3.77.

Adicet Bio (NASDAQ:ACET – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35). Equities analysts anticipate that Adicet Bio will post -1.37 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Adicet Bio during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in Adicet Bio during the first quarter worth about $37,000. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Adicet Bio by 74.2% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 26,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 11,214 shares in the last quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Adicet Bio in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Adicet Bio in the 4th quarter worth approximately $98,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.89% of the company’s stock.

Adicet Bio, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops allogeneic gamma delta T cell therapies for autoimmune diseases and cancer. The company offers gamma delta T cells engineered with chimeric antigen receptors (CARs) to facilitate durable activity in patients. Its lead product candidate is ADI-001, an allogeneic gamma delta T cell therapy expressing a CAR targeting CD20, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of autoimmune diseases and relapsed or refractory aggressive B cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.

