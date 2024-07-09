Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.38

Aethlon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEMD – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.38 and traded as low as $0.40. Aethlon Medical shares last traded at $0.42, with a volume of 1,194,305 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AEMD. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Aethlon Medical from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Aethlon Medical in a research note on Sunday, June 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Aethlon Medical Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.38.

Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 27th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.91) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.18) by $0.27. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.10) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Aethlon Medical, Inc. will post -5.27 EPS for the current year.

Aethlon Medical Company Profile

Aethlon Medical, Inc, a medical therapeutic company, focuses on developing products to treat cancer and life-threatening infectious diseases in the United States. It develops Hemopurifier, a clinical-stage immunotherapeutic device that removes tumor-derived exosomes and life-threatening viruses and use in organ transplantation.

