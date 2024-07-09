Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) Price Target Increased to $201.00 by Analysts at TD Cowen

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG – Free Report) had its price target boosted by TD Cowen from $198.00 to $201.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. TD Cowen currently has a buy rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Separately, Barrington Research reiterated an outperform rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th.

Get Affiliated Managers Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Affiliated Managers Group

Affiliated Managers Group Stock Up 0.0 %

AMG opened at $154.85 on Monday. Affiliated Managers Group has a 12-month low of $120.22 and a 12-month high of $169.65. The stock has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.59, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50 day moving average of $157.22 and a 200-day moving average of $157.03.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The asset manager reported $5.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.21 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $499.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $524.53 million. Affiliated Managers Group had a return on equity of 16.66% and a net margin of 33.74%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.18 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Affiliated Managers Group will post 21.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Affiliated Managers Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.22%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Affiliated Managers Group

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMG. Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 98.8% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 9,551 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,446,000 after purchasing an additional 4,747 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP increased its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 127,360 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $19,285,000 after purchasing an additional 25,365 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,474,577 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $322,537,000 after purchasing an additional 41,120 shares during the last quarter. Charles Carroll Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 62.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Carroll Financial Partners LLC now owns 13,150 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,991,000 after purchasing an additional 5,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group in the 4th quarter valued at $1,037,000. Institutional investors own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

About Affiliated Managers Group

(Get Free Report)

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an investment management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients,retails and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or sub-advisory services to mutual funds.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Affiliated Managers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affiliated Managers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.