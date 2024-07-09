Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $12.94

Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $12.94 and traded as high as $16.09. Agenus shares last traded at $15.56, with a volume of 357,023 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on AGEN shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Agenus in a report on Friday, June 28th. B. Riley dropped their target price on Agenus from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Agenus in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Agenus alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Agenus

Agenus Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.94. The company has a market cap of $326.74 million, a P/E ratio of -1.21 and a beta of 1.32.

Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($3.58) by $0.54. The company had revenue of $28.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.70 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Agenus Inc. will post -9.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Agenus

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Agenus by 3,008.8% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,306,248 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,909,000 after purchasing an additional 2,232,064 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Agenus by 41.0% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 707,213 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $799,000 after purchasing an additional 205,817 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in Agenus by 34.0% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 107,019 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 27,137 shares during the last quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Agenus by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 269,829 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 19,568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Agenus by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 622,469 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $515,000 after acquiring an additional 87,233 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.46% of the company’s stock.

About Agenus

(Get Free Report)

Agenus Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops immuno-oncology products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Retrocyte Display, an antibody expression platform for the identification of fully human and humanized monoclonal antibodies; and display technologies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Agenus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agenus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.