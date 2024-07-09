agilon health (NYSE:AGL) Given New $7.00 Price Target at Evercore ISI

agilon health (NYSE:AGL – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at Evercore ISI from $5.50 to $7.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “in-line” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI’s target price indicates a potential upside of 19.66% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Baird R W raised agilon health to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on agilon health in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on agilon health in a report on Monday, April 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on agilon health from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on agilon health from $6.40 to $6.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.10.

NYSE AGL traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $5.85. The company had a trading volume of 361,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,250,919. agilon health has a 52 week low of $4.41 and a 52 week high of $21.52. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.36 and a beta of 0.60.

agilon health (NYSE:AGL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.03. agilon health had a negative return on equity of 26.15% and a negative net margin of 5.67%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. Equities research analysts expect that agilon health will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On agilon health

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in agilon health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of agilon health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of agilon health by 31.5% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 2,149 shares during the last quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning bought a new stake in shares of agilon health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $128,000. Finally, Simplicity Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of agilon health in the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000.

agilon health, inc. provides healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. It offers a platform that manages the total healthcare needs of the patients by subscription-like per-member per-month. The company was formerly known as Agilon Health Topco, Inc and changed its name to agilon health, inc.

