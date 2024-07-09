Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) Shares Bought by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO – Free Report) by 13.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 266,588 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,764 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals were worth $7,824,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AGIO. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 581,601 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,395,000 after buying an additional 3,626 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP grew its stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 270,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,682,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 478.1% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 50,504 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,125,000 after purchasing an additional 41,768 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 352.7% during the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,469 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 5,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 38,934 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $867,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437 shares in the last quarter.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Agios Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.67.

NASDAQ:AGIO opened at $41.52 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.51. Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.80 and a 1 year high of $49.06.

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.65) by $0.20. The business had revenue of $8.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.37 million. Agios Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 41.41% and a negative net margin of 1,199.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 46.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.47) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Jacqualyn A. Fouse sold 7,791 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.55, for a total value of $214,642.05. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 137,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,785,259.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.93% of the company’s stock.

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops medicines in the field of cellular metabolism in the United States. Its lead product includes PYRUKYND (mitapivat), an activator of wild-type and mutant pyruvate kinase (PK), enzymes for the treatment of hemolytic anemias.

