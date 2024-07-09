AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) Shares Sold by Choreo LLC

Choreo LLC lowered its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Free Report) by 21.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 25,726 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,182 shares during the quarter. Choreo LLC’s holdings in AGNC Investment were worth $255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. raised its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 175.0% in the third quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 550,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,192,000 after buying an additional 350,000 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 79.4% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 322,591 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,045,000 after buying an additional 142,809 shares during the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC raised its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 6.7% in the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 151,142 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after buying an additional 9,461 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 10.1% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 90,586 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $855,000 after buying an additional 8,321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in AGNC Investment by 1,401.6% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,112,977 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,507,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038,856 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on AGNC. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of AGNC Investment in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of AGNC Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of AGNC Investment in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.50 price objective for the company. Jonestrading decreased their price objective on shares of AGNC Investment from $10.75 to $10.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of AGNC Investment from $10.00 to $9.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.88.

Insider Activity at AGNC Investment

In other AGNC Investment news, Director Paul E. Mullings sold 5,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.40, for a total transaction of $50,760.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 111,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,051,173.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other AGNC Investment news, Director Frances Spark sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.35, for a total transaction of $46,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 75,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $706,345.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul E. Mullings sold 5,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.40, for a total transaction of $50,760.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 111,827 shares in the company, valued at $1,051,173.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,900 shares of company stock valued at $149,030 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

AGNC Investment Price Performance

Shares of AGNC stock opened at $9.68 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.04 billion, a PE ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. AGNC Investment Corp. has a twelve month low of $6.81 and a twelve month high of $10.64.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $642.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $568.38 million. AGNC Investment had a net margin of 32.12% and a return on equity of 27.14%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AGNC Investment Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a jun 24 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a yield of 14.8%. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 158.24%.

AGNC Investment Company Profile

(Free Report)

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

Featured Articles

