Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) Shares Sold by Choreo LLC

Choreo LLC trimmed its position in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Free Report) (TSE:AEM) by 18.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,508 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $269,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. increased its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 52.0% in the 1st quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. now owns 76,000 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $4,533,000 after acquiring an additional 26,000 shares during the period. Pullen Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines during the 1st quarter worth about $1,714,000. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co grew its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 156,953 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $8,545,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074 shares during the period. Diversify Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines during the 1st quarter worth about $260,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,189 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares during the period. 68.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Agnico Eagle Mines Trading Up 0.2 %

AEM opened at $69.94 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.60. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 1-year low of $43.22 and a 1-year high of $71.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.06.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Agnico Eagle Mines ( NYSE:AEM Get Free Report ) (TSE:AEM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The mining company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 6.09% and a net margin of 6.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Citigroup increased their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.22.

About Agnico Eagle Mines

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It explores for gold. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

Further Reading

