Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Shares Sold by Graypoint LLC

Graypoint LLC lessened its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 23.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,539 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 460 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eos Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. Eos Management L.P. now owns 27,558 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,545,000 after acquiring an additional 5,727 shares during the last quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA lifted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA now owns 65,192 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $17,850,000 after purchasing an additional 2,285 shares in the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter worth about $1,177,000. Zenyatta Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 46.7% during the fourth quarter. Zenyatta Capital Management LP now owns 22,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,024,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY raised its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 37.6% in the fourth quarter. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 388,474 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $106,364,000 after buying an additional 106,054 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on APD shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Bank of America upped their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $275.00 to $312.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $286.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $260.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $287.29.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:APD remained flat at $254.90 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 122,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,756,883. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $261.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $250.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.49. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $212.24 and a 1-year high of $307.71.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.15. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 20.32% and a return on equity of 16.56%. The business had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.74 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Air Products and Chemicals Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $1.77 per share. This represents a $7.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is 63.90%.

Air Products and Chemicals Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

Featured Articles

