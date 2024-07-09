Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) PT Lowered to $178.00

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by Oppenheimer from $188.00 to $178.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 91.87% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Albemarle from $170.00 to $127.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank upgraded Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $157.00 price objective on shares of Albemarle in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Bank of America raised Albemarle from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $137.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on Albemarle from $112.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $153.74.

Shares of NYSE ALB traded down $6.38 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $92.77. The company had a trading volume of 2,680,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,066,210. Albemarle has a one year low of $91.21 and a one year high of $247.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $115.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $121.42. The stock has a market cap of $10.90 billion, a PE ratio of 33.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.57.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.09). Albemarle had a net margin of 4.02% and a return on equity of 14.53%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $10.32 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 47.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Albemarle will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Albemarle news, CAO John Clarence Barichivich III sold 1,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.17, for a total transaction of $194,950.75. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $626,882.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Mark Richard Mummert sold 843 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.53, for a total transaction of $114,251.79. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $921,875.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO John Clarence Barichivich III sold 1,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.17, for a total transaction of $194,950.75. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $626,882.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Albemarle by 10.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,570,906 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $267,117,000 after buying an additional 146,450 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its position in Albemarle by 3.0% during the third quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 4,593 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $781,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp increased its position in Albemarle by 112.9% during the third quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 330 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in Albemarle during the third quarter worth approximately $4,897,000. Finally, Aurora Investment Counsel increased its position in Albemarle by 2.3% during the third quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 5,438 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $925,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy Storage, Specialties and Ketjen. The Energy Storage segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, and lithium chloride; technical services for the handling and use of reactive lithium products; and lithium-containing by-products recycling services.

