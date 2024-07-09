Alexandros Aldous Sells 10,000 Shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF) Stock

The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF – Get Free Report) General Counsel Alexandros Aldous sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.50, for a total value of $425,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 119,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,072,035. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Alexandros Aldous also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Chefs' Warehouse alerts:

On Wednesday, July 3rd, Alexandros Aldous sold 7,809 shares of Chefs’ Warehouse stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $312,360.00.

On Tuesday, June 25th, Alexandros Aldous sold 2,191 shares of Chefs’ Warehouse stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $87,640.00.

Chefs’ Warehouse Price Performance

Chefs’ Warehouse stock opened at $42.40 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.57. The stock has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.74 and a beta of 2.30. The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.29 and a 12-month high of $42.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Chefs’ Warehouse ( NASDAQ:CHEF Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.08. Chefs’ Warehouse had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 0.98%. The firm had revenue of $874.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $833.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on CHEF shares. StockNews.com raised Chefs’ Warehouse from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Chefs’ Warehouse in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Chefs’ Warehouse

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chefs’ Warehouse

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CHEF. Granahan Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 138.5% in the 4th quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 794,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,383,000 after purchasing an additional 461,455 shares during the period. Penn Capital Management Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $12,495,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Chefs’ Warehouse by 2,010.2% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 301,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,863,000 after acquiring an additional 286,870 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Chefs’ Warehouse in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,715,000. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Chefs’ Warehouse by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,046,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,811,000 after acquiring an additional 151,846 shares in the last quarter. 91.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chefs’ Warehouse Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes specialty food and center-of-the-plate products in the United States, the Middle East, and Canada. The company's product portfolio includes specialty food products, such as artisan charcuterie, specialty cheeses, unique oils and vinegars, truffles, caviar, chocolate, and pastry products; and center-of-the-plate products consisting of custom cut beef, seafood, and hormone-free poultry, as well as broadline food products comprising cooking oils, butter, eggs, milk, and flour.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Chefs' Warehouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chefs' Warehouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.