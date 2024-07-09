Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Lowered to “Hold” at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have $53.00 price objective on the transportation company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $75.00.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Allegiant Travel in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued a sell rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Allegiant Travel from $76.00 to $65.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Allegiant Travel from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Allegiant Travel from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $73.50.

Allegiant Travel Stock Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ:ALGT opened at $45.56 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $52.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.93. Allegiant Travel has a 1-year low of $43.91 and a 1-year high of $130.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $830.56 million, a P/E ratio of 14.42, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.66.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The transportation company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $656.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $645.23 million. Allegiant Travel had a return on equity of 0.50% and a net margin of 2.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.04 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Allegiant Travel will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

Allegiant Travel Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.27%. Allegiant Travel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.95%.

Insider Activity at Allegiant Travel

In other news, CMO Scott Wayne Deangelo sold 19,687 shares of Allegiant Travel stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.68, for a total value of $1,056,798.16. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 64,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,479,108.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Robert Paul Wilson III sold 4,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total transaction of $248,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 75,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,087,692. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Scott Wayne Deangelo sold 19,687 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.68, for a total transaction of $1,056,798.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 64,812 shares in the company, valued at $3,479,108.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 26,037 shares of company stock valued at $1,395,948. 17.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Allegiant Travel

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Allegiant Travel by 17.3% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 80,583 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,194,000 after buying an additional 11,858 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 361.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,316 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 3,380 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allegiant Travel during the 3rd quarter worth $1,177,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Allegiant Travel during the 3rd quarter valued at about $671,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 19.4% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 263,096 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $20,222,000 after purchasing an additional 42,688 shares during the period. 85.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Allegiant Travel

(Get Free Report)

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 1, 2024, it operated a fleet of 126 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

Further Reading

