Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) Shares Bought by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Free Report) by 5.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 215,829 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 10,896 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Allegion were worth $29,074,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALLE. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Allegion during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in Allegion by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 23,634 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 3,823 shares during the period. Headinvest LLC acquired a new stake in Allegion during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Allegion by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 765 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Allegion by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 982 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ALLE. StockNews.com raised Allegion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 1st. UBS Group increased their price objective on Allegion from $113.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Barclays cut Allegion from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $122.00 to $116.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Allegion has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $126.83.

In related news, SVP Tracy L. Kemp sold 2,194 shares of Allegion stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.98, for a total transaction of $267,624.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,354,343.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ALLE opened at $115.05 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $120.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $125.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.13. Allegion plc has a 12 month low of $95.94 and a 12 month high of $136.91.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $893.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $888.27 million. Allegion had a return on equity of 48.58% and a net margin of 14.93%. Allegion’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.58 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Allegion plc will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.32%.

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door controls and systems and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors, accessories, and other.

