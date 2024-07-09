AlloVir (NASDAQ:ALVR) Trading Up 3.3%

AlloVir, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALVR – Get Free Report) was up 3.3% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.75 and last traded at $0.72. Approximately 624,166 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 30% from the average daily volume of 890,359 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.70.
AlloVir Stock Up 3.3 %
The company has a market cap of $83.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.74.
AlloVir (NASDAQ:ALVR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.02). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AlloVir, Inc. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Trading of AlloVir
AlloVir Company Profile
Allovir, Inc, a clinical-stage cell therapy company, engages in the research and development of allogeneic, off-the-shelf multi-virus specific T cell (VST) therapies to prevent and treat devastating viral-associated diseases. The company's lead product is posoleucel, an allogeneic, off-the-shelf VST therapy, to treat BK virus, cytomegalovirus, adenovirus, Epstein-Barr virus, human herpesvirus 6, and JC virus.
Featured Stories
