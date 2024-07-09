AlloVir (NASDAQ:ALVR) Trading Up 3.3%

AlloVir, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALVR – Get Free Report) was up 3.3% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.75 and last traded at $0.72. Approximately 624,166 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 30% from the average daily volume of 890,359 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.70.

AlloVir Stock Up 3.3 %

The company has a market cap of $83.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.74.

AlloVir (NASDAQ:ALVR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.02). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AlloVir, Inc. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of AlloVir

AlloVir Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of AlloVir by 50.4% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 597,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after acquiring an additional 200,178 shares during the period. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in AlloVir in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Pennant Investors LP bought a new position in shares of AlloVir during the 4th quarter worth about $147,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in AlloVir by 127.4% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 97,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 54,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in AlloVir by 694.6% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,587,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after acquiring an additional 1,387,666 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.05% of the company’s stock.

Allovir, Inc, a clinical-stage cell therapy company, engages in the research and development of allogeneic, off-the-shelf multi-virus specific T cell (VST) therapies to prevent and treat devastating viral-associated diseases. The company's lead product is posoleucel, an allogeneic, off-the-shelf VST therapy, to treat BK virus, cytomegalovirus, adenovirus, Epstein-Barr virus, human herpesvirus 6, and JC virus.

