Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Boosts Stake in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP – Free Report) by 661.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,795 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,377 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Popular were worth $951,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Popular by 1.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,016,116 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $568,105,000 after purchasing an additional 171,391 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Popular by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,108,821 shares of the bank’s stock worth $337,213,000 after buying an additional 19,849 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Popular by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,816,736 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $313,240,000 after buying an additional 216,855 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Popular in the 4th quarter valued at about $66,881,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Popular by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 733,072 shares of the bank’s stock worth $60,163,000 after acquiring an additional 21,386 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Manuel Chinea sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.70, for a total value of $1,088,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,456,700.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Popular news, EVP Gilberto Monzon sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.80, for a total transaction of $429,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 48,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,145,856. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Manuel Chinea sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.70, for a total value of $1,088,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,456,700.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Popular Price Performance

Shares of BPOP stock opened at $85.98 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.30. Popular, Inc. has a one year low of $59.27 and a one year high of $93.09.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The bank reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.96 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $714.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $706.00 million. Popular had a return on equity of 11.67% and a net margin of 11.95%. On average, research analysts expect that Popular, Inc. will post 8.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Popular Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th were issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. Popular’s payout ratio is currently 36.80%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Hovde Group upped their price objective on Popular from $112.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Popular from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Popular from $103.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 target price (up previously from $103.00) on shares of Popular in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Popular from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.67.

Popular Company Profile

(Free Report)

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services in Puerto Rico, the United States, and the British Virgin Islands. The company provides savings, NOW, money market, and other interest-bearing demand accounts; non-interest bearing demand deposits; and certificates of deposit.

See Also

