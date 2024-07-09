Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Buys 14,295 Shares of AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX – Free Report) by 20.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 83,358 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,295 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned about 0.19% of AMC Networks worth $1,011,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AMCX. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in AMC Networks during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in AMC Networks by 98.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 2,146 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in AMC Networks by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in AMC Networks by 94.5% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 2,959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Range Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of AMC Networks during the first quarter worth $160,000. 78.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of AMC Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.75.

NASDAQ AMCX opened at $9.38 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $408.59 million, a P/E ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.30. AMC Networks Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.84 and a 52 week high of $20.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.63 and a 200-day moving average of $14.18.

AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by ($0.63). AMC Networks had a return on equity of 23.57% and a net margin of 6.09%. The firm had revenue of $596.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $601.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.62 earnings per share. AMC Networks’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AMC Networks Inc. will post 4.93 EPS for the current year.

In other AMC Networks news, CFO Patrick O’connell sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.02, for a total value of $80,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $103,473.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP James Gallagher sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.54, for a total transaction of $388,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,780.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Patrick O’connell sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.02, for a total value of $80,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $103,473.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 55,348 shares of company stock valued at $888,957 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 25.87% of the company’s stock.

AMC Networks Inc, an entertainment company, owns and operates a suite of video entertainment products that are delivered to audiences, a platform to distributors, and advertisers in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Domestic Operations, and International and Other segments.

