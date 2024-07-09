Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Cuts Stake in TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lessened its position in TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA – Free Report) by 15.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 63,654 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,660 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in TEGNA were worth $951,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of TEGNA during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,009,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in TEGNA by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,294,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,506,000 after purchasing an additional 1,501,986 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in TEGNA by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,449,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,378,000 after buying an additional 781,152 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TEGNA by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,326,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,502,000 after buying an additional 744,721 shares during the period. Finally, Kodai Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of TEGNA in the 4th quarter worth $7,477,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.19% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Lynn B. Trelstad sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.99, for a total value of $349,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 190,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,664,731.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO David T. Lougee sold 32,813 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total value of $493,507.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 692,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,420,283.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Lynn B. Trelstad sold 25,000 shares of TEGNA stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.99, for a total transaction of $349,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 190,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,664,731.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 210,343 shares of company stock valued at $3,072,994 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

TEGNA stock opened at $13.75 on Tuesday. TEGNA Inc. has a one year low of $12.35 and a one year high of $17.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.15 and a 200 day moving average of $14.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 2.53. The stock has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 0.51.

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $714.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $718.86 million. TEGNA had a net margin of 19.48% and a return on equity of 11.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that TEGNA Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. This is a boost from TEGNA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. TEGNA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.48%.

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

